French President Macron wishes Boris Johnson 'to overcome this ordeal quickly'

French President Emmanuel Macron wished a speedy recovery to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was moved to an intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

"All my support for Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time," Macron said in his Twitter account.

"I wish him to overcome this ordeal quickly".

