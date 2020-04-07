WHO's Tedros sends best wishes to UK's Johnson suffering COVID-19

WHO's Tedros sends best wishes to UK's Johnson suffering COVID-19Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:00 IST
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybresus sent his "heartfelt good wishes" to Boris Johnson on Monday after hearing that the British prime minister had been admitted to intensive care with COVID-19.
"I am thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus," Tedros said on Twitter.
He said he was sure Britain's National Health Service and its dedicated health workers would be looking after Johnson well.
