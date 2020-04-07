Left Menu
Development News Edition

$17m to be allocated to support COVID-19 Pacific response package

This Pacific health package keeps Pacific people connected to the critical health services that could literally save lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-04-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 06:58 IST
$17m to be allocated to support COVID-19 Pacific response package
“It is now up to all of us Pacific families to do our part to stamp out COVID-19: stay at home, stay in your family bubble, wash your hands, be kind to each other, and save lives,” Jenny Salesa said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government is stepping up efforts to help protect New Zealand's Pacific communities in the fight against COVID-19.

Cabinet has agreed that $17 million will be allocated to support a COVID-19 Pacific Response Package, which will:

Support Pacific health and disability services facing increased demand;

Ramp up public health messaging and guidance for Pacific communities in Pacific languages;

Roll out a new outreach programme putting non-clinical health support staff into Pacific communities, linking high-risk Pacific people with important services.

"New Zealand mobilized quickly against COVID-19 by locking the country down and encouraging people to stay at home. However, our Pacific communities face unique challenges that require a targeted response to keep our communities well and out of hospital emergency rooms," Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa said.

"This response provides that, helping us communicate with our Pacific communities in our own languages so people better understand what they need to do to combat the virus, and how they can obtain help when they need it,"

"It's also about ensuring the continued availability of By-Pacific, For-Pacific health and disability services for Pacific people throughout this pandemic.

"Our Pacific communities are highly urbanized, with larger family sizes than the average population, and many are living in overcrowded housing. As a result, Pacific families face a higher risk of rapid COVID-19 spread if actions like those announced to stop the spread of the virus are not adhered to.

"Pacific communities also face greater challenges in accessing health and disability support services, which means they are at greater risk as services shift from traditional face-to-face practices to online in light of the virus. This Pacific health package keeps Pacific people connected to the critical health services that could literally save lives.

"Our Government continues to act decisively to protect those at greatest risk. In our COVID response, we are seeking to ensure no one is left behind. We are working to protect the health of New Zealanders and to keep businesses running and as many people as possible in jobs.

"It is now up to all of us Pacific families to do our part to stamp out COVID-19: stay at home, stay in your family bubble, wash your hands, be kind to each other, and save lives," Jenny Salesa said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Gvernment Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UKs Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he...

Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UKs Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he...

China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission saidCases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a secon...

$17m to be allocated to support COVID-19 Pacific response package

The Government is stepping up efforts to help protect New Zealands Pacific communities in the fight against COVID-19.Cabinet has agreed that 17 million will be allocated to support a COVID-19 Pacific Response Package, which willSupport Paci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020