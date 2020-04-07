Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notre-Dame Cathedral to hold small Good Friday mass amid France's coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:11 IST
Notre-Dame Cathedral to hold small Good Friday mass amid France's coronavirus lockdown

A small congregation of worshippers will celebrate Good Friday mass at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, a year after it was devastated by fire, but attendance will be limited because of a lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak. Seven people will attend the televised mass on Friday, when Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ.

"Only a few priests will attend the masses that we will celebrate during the Holy Week and people will be able to follow services on radio or on television," Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit said told a video news conference. The service will include a wreath rescued after the fire at Notre-Dame.

There will be no Easter Saturday processions this year because of the lockdown, which limits the size of public gatherings. On Easter Sunday, when Christians celebrate Christ's resurrection, Aupetit will hold a mass in Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois church near Le Louvre museum in the heart of Paris, with about 20 people attending.

Last year, hundreds of Parisians gathered for Easter Sunday mass at Saint-Eustache church in central Paris and prayed for the swift restoration of Notre-Dame after the fire that ripped through it days earlier, on April 15. The fire destroyed the mediaeval cathedral's roof, toppled the spire and almost brought down the main bell towers and outer walls before firefighters brought it under control. President Emmanuel Macron has set a target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, one of Europe's main landmarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Case against ophthalmologist for hiding info on Delhi visit

Hyderabad, Apr 7 PTI A case has been booked against an ophthalmologist for allegedly not disclosing information on attending the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month, police said on Tuesday. Though a C...

7 arrested for attacking health team in Ajmer

Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a team of health workers during its visit to a locality in Rajasthans Ajmer district earlier this week for screening residents for coronavirus, police said. The incident took pla...

Soccer-FA chairman warns of losing clubs due to pandemic stoppage

Greg Clarke, the chairman of Englands Football Association, has warned that clubs across the country could vanish as their finances collapse under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.Clubs and the players union, the Professional...

COLUMN-After the dollar drought, a flood: Mike Dolan

A dollar drought thats defined the financial stress of coronavirus is being met with a dam burst of liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The resulting flood of dollars could sink the greenback over the coming years as economies normaliz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020