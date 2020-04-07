Left Menu
Development News Edition

Factory ship goes full steam ahead for coronavirus sanitizer production

Reuters | Sete | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:15 IST
Factory ship goes full steam ahead for coronavirus sanitizer production

Owners of a factory ship moored off southern France which normally turns seawater into bottled mineral water have converted it to make sanitising solution in the fight against the coronavirus. At the start of the year, the 179-metre long Odeep One began making bottled water pumped from the depths of the Mediterranean but since April 1 the plastic bottles which roll off its production line have contained alcohol solution instead.

The French owners of the Panama-flagged ship currently produce just over 43,000 of the 600 millilitre bottles a day but they soon hope to more than double capacity to over 750,000 bottles a week, according to technical director of the parent company OFW Ships, Charles Denise. "Sailors are used to helping with rescue operations, it's in their DNA. And sailors are flexible," he told Reuters TV on board the ship this week.

Before the coronavirus crisis, the ship, built in East Germany as a train ferry but now moored in Sete, conducted regular five-day voyages in the Mediterranean to draw up water from a depth of 300 metres, filtering it and bottling it on board. Now its 40 crew members, who owners say respect confinement measures, work 24 hours a day on its 400 metre production line, slightly adapted to produce the sanitizer solution.

The company has put in place safety measures including ventilation and extractors in the factory and a ban on electronic equipment, and drums of flammable ethanol are stored at a distance at the back of the ship. The company says it will continue to produce the sanitizer solution as long as it is needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Cam Newton uncomfortable without NFL home

Cam Newton is focusing on self-improvement during his first foray into free agency. The unemployed quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers and is coming off of foot surgery.Ive taken this time to become stronger mentally, physical...

Pandemic to wipe out 6.7% of working hours worldwide in Q2 - ILO

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to wipe out 6.7 of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, equivalent to the labour of 195 million full-time workers, the International Labour Organization ILO said on Tuesday. More than ...

Case against ophthalmologist for hiding info on Delhi visit

Hyderabad, Apr 7 PTI A case has been booked against an ophthalmologist for allegedly not disclosing information on attending the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month, police said on Tuesday. Though a C...

7 arrested for attacking health team in Ajmer

Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a team of health workers during its visit to a locality in Rajasthans Ajmer district earlier this week for screening residents for coronavirus, police said. The incident took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020