EU's future at stake over financial response to coronavirus - Spanish ministers

The European Union's future is at risk if it cannot come up with a joint financial response to combat the new coronavirus, Spanish ministers warned on Wednesday, after the bloc failed to agree on joint debt issuance to fight the crisis.

Government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said Europeans will begin to lose trust in the EU if it does not act together in the crisis, which she compared to the Second World War.

Agriculture Minister Luis Planas echoed that, but both officials also said they were optimistic further negotiations would eventually yield positive results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.