Vietnam to ship 450,000 protective suits to United States

Vietnam to ship 450,000 protective suits to United StatesReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:08 IST
Vietnam has expedited the shipment of 450,000 DuPont protective suits to the United States to help healthcare professionals there fight the coronavirus, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said on Wednesday. "The first of two initial shipments of over 450,000 made-in-Vietnam DuPont protective suits arrived in U.S. Strategic National Stockpile on April 8," the Embassy said in a statement.
"This shipment will help protect healthcare professionals working on the front lines against COVID-19 in the United States and demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam partnership," it added. Vietnam, which has recorded 251 coronavirus cases, with no deaths, said on Tuesday it had donated 550,000 masks to five European countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Vietnam protests Beijing's sinking of South China Sea boat
Vietnam's total coronavirus cases rise to 249, no deaths
Vietnam's coronavirus cases climb to 218, no deaths - health ministry
United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears
Vietnam health ministry reports rise in coronavirus cases to 134