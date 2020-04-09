Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says virus deaths pass 4,000 but cases dropping

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:15 IST
Iran says virus deaths pass 4,000 but cases dropping

Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic. But ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the latest figures showed there was a downward trend in the number of new coronavirus infections.

"Today we are clearly seeing a decline in the number of new cases," Jahanpour said in a televised news conference. "We have identified 1,634 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,220." The spokesman praised the people of Iran for following guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the disease.

"We owe the reduction in the number of cases of the disease to... our beloved people, as well as to the intervention of our colleagues in the health system. "In the past 24 hours we have lost 117 people. We have had a total of 4,110 deaths due to the COVID-19 disease." Iran, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to official tolls.

But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada says coronavirus death toll could be between 11,000 and 22,000

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is likely to be between 11,000 and 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said on Thursday, outlining the two most likely scenarios.The officials told a briefing that they e...

Soccer-English Football League needs 56 days to finish season - EFL chief

The English Football Leagues EFL chairman Rick Parry has told member clubs it needs about 56 days to complete the 2019-20 season and intends to conclude the campaign with the playoffs in all three divisions, British media reported on Thursd...

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims, OPEC+ meeting

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts. Weekly initial jobless claims, the most timely data on eco...

REPEAT-On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar - but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020