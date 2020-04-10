UN chief urges Security Council to be united on pandemic

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Thursday for the Security Council to unite in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "the fight of a generation -- and the 'raison d'etre' of the United Nations itself." "A signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," he told the group which was holding its first meeting on the new coronavirus by videoconference

The contents of Guterres' speech was relayed to AFP by diplomats attending the session, which was still ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.