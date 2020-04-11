Singapore thanks India for facilitating evacuation of its residents

Singapore has expressed gratitude to India for facilitating the evacuation of its 699 residents, who returned home on specially chartered flights on Friday and Saturday. The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi, Singapore Consulate-General in Mumbai, and the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai coordinated the evacuation and ground operations in India.

Due to the national lockdown across India, many of the Singapore residents had to travel from surrounding states to reach the airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai where the chartered flights operated. "The Singapore Government would like to express gratitude to the Indian government for facilitating the safe return of our Singapore residents," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Saturday.

The returning passengers are now serving a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated Stay-Home Notice (SHN) facilities in Singapore. Mamata Mandal, a Singapore-based Indian-origin entrepreneur who flew out of New Delhi on April 10, said the transfer arrangements and all the coordination was done very well.

"We were constantly updated and monitored to rule out any exposures to the hotspots even till the last day many had to be dropped out," said Mandal. "Lucky to have managed to board the special flight SQ 423 from Delhi which was fully packed. The flight attendants randomly checked the temperature of passengers. I had a very comfortable journey and landed at 8 am at Changi Airport on April 10," said Mandal.

On the flights were many elderly and families with toddlers who had traveled almost 10 hours on a bus to reach Delhi airport from neighboring states, according to Mandal in her 40s. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has promised to do his best to take care of foreign workers even as the city-state reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death on Friday.

With the latest infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the island nation stood at 2,108 and related deaths at seven. Prime Minister Lee has commended the hard work put in by foreign workers and assured them of doing his best to take care of their needs amid the virus outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases in foreign worker dormitories has surged in recent days, with clusters emerging in nine dormitories so far. There had been concerns about the welfare of foreign workers in dormitories, and the ability of dorm operators to implement COVID-19 safe distancing measures, after photos and videos circulating online appeared to show crowded and unsanitary conditions at S11 Dormitory.

About 250 Indians, with nearly half of them staying in close contact in the dormitories for foreign workers, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday. Indian High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf told PTI that almost all of the Indians who have the disease are mostly stable or improving.

He said that the about 250 Indian nationals, who are suffering from the disease, include some permanent residents.

