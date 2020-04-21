COVID-19: Sewa International, South Asian Women Physicians of N America collaborate to help people

Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:00 IST
An Indian-American nonprofit organisation has collaborated with a group of women physicians to work together in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as part of their efforts to assist people in distress in the US. Sewa International and South Asian Women Physicians of North America (SAWPNA) will collaborate and work together to respond to the pandemic and do as much as they can to alleviate the problems posed by this coronavirus, they said.

“Given the nature of this pandemic, and the deep stresses and strains that individuals, communities, cities and states are struggling with, we believe that it is essential, indeed imperative, that we work together to stem the tide of this pandemic, help those who are afflicted to find medical care, and support those who are in some kind of financial or personal distress,” the two organisations said in a joint statement. SEWA International so far has raised USD 500,000 and seeks to raise USD 3.5 million to help facilitate this work over the next few months.

Its 1,000 plus volunteers over the past six weeks have set up eight helplines to offer information and resources about travel, health, visas and visa status; delivery of masks to first-responders and those on the frontlines, and delivering food, groceries, and medicines to those who need them. It has also helped seniors in the community with medical advice, and delivering grocery/meals; helping international students by connecting them to doctors, foreign consulates for helping them with visa and travel updates; assisting stranded students with accommodation needs and food; and providing consultation with doctors and lawyers to those who need them.

Volunteers from SEWA have also been making and delivering masks; and raising funds to buy essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help those in distress. SAWPNA, a unique group that brings together South Asian women physicians and women physician-scientists together, will offer key information on the nature of the virus, medical response to deal with it and any advances in the research to respond effectively to those who contracted the virus, such as the convalescent blood plasma therapy.

In New Jersey-based Sewa4Community, a collective effort of more than 40 organisations, has raised over USD 30,000 in donations for various COVID-19 related relief efforts. So far it has donated USD 23,000 to various food pantries and soup kitchens in New Jersey. Some of the beneficiaries include Elijah’s Kitchen, North Brunswick High School, food pantries in Monroe, Hightstown, Plainsboro, Parsippany, Bordentown, Morristown townships and MCFOODS, it said in a statement.

Around 150 volunteers from the tri-state area are working to sew masks, procure N95 masks and other PPE and connect with medical centers in need. So far 6,500 masks and 85,000 gloves have been donated to various hospitals including Lantern Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Jersey Shore Medical Center, Centra State Hospital, UMDNJ, RWJ, and JFK Medical Center, it said.

“We need to support the food pantries and medical centers who serve our communities, enabling them to have the necessary resources to meet the rising demand,” said Rajesh Sharma, Central Jersey Coordinator for Sewa International, one of the organisations whose volunteers are involved in making mask. Sewa Atlanta has raised 15,000 to carry out their relief efforts in the state.

Indian American artists in New Jersey held a “Concert for Hope” over this weekend to cheer up for the healthcare workers..

