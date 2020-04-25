Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Muslims in Houston urged to avoid going mosques, do Ramzan prayers via video conferencing

PTI | Houston | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:10 IST
COVID-19: Muslims in Houston urged to avoid going mosques, do Ramzan prayers via video conferencing

With social distancing in place due to the deadly coronavirus, Muslims leaders here have urged over 250,000 community members to avoid going to the mosques and do Ramzan prayers via video conferencing. Ramzan is the holiest month in Islam, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. It began on Friday here and this time Muslims around the world will be observing Ramzan amid a devastating COVID19 pandemic.

"We are doing everything possible to serve the Muslim community during this difficult time, but also to serve our fellow Americans," Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) president Sohail Syed told PTI. "We are obligated by our religion to follow the local law," Syed explained. With local law restricting public gatherings, the city's mosques were closed on March 17. More than a month later, Ramzan will have to be observed without in-person worship.

Instead, the ISGH is helping Muslims connect through Facebook. Daily readings of the Quran will be conducted via online video conferences through the Zoom app. "I pray and I ask everyone to pray for God to forgive our sins and save human lives, and let us not go through this difficult time again," Syed said.

The ISGH will also be helping the Houston community by donating 1,400 boxes of groceries to those in need. Muslims around the world will observe the holy month of Ramzan under lockdown and tight restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak that has paralysed the entire world.

The COVID-19 has so far infected more than 2.7 million people and killed over 190,000. The US is the worst hit with over 51,000 deaths and more than 905,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Because of the pandemic, which has spread to 185 nations, many countries this year have advised citizens to avoid large gatherings and have suhoor and iftar individually or with family at home.

During Ramzan, Muslims wake up early to eat a pre-dawn meal called suhoor, and break their fast after sunset with a meal called iftar. Congregational prayers are banned in several countries, and many mosques have been temporarily closed.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds protest against lockdown at Polish-German border

Hundreds of people who live in Poland and work in Germany protested on Friday evening in the southwestern Polish border town of Zgorzelec against a mandatory coronavirus quarantine for those who cross the border. Poland was one of the first...

Australia, New Zealand honour military from home as coronavirus scuppers parades

Thousands across Australia and New Zealand honored their countries military personnel on Saturday in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the coronavirus outbreak forced most traditional Anzac Day memorials to be cancel...

Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, and others hav...

India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown

Most days, you can find Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife, Gyanvati, hauling bricks for stonemasons in a booming northern suburb of New Delhi. They bring their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work. But now a hush has come over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020