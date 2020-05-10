Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coast Guard taps cellphone location data to speed searches

PTI | Boston | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:56 IST
Coast Guard taps cellphone location data to speed searches
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The US Coast Guard is tapping into cellphone location data to quickly locate distressed boaters. The voluntary i911 program lets the Coast Guard access mariners' cellphone locations to help rescue crews find them faster. The software is a free service for all first responders, including the Coast Guard.

"It greatly decreases the time we spend looking for someone and gets the rescue crews out faster," said Chief Petty Officer Andrew Case from the Coast Guard center in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard center in the Northeast was the first to test the system last year and it expanded on March 20 to the rest of the service.

The i911 program requires someone who's in need of help to provide a phone number, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll. Then the mariner — whether a kayaker or commercial fishermen — receives a text message to authorize sharing the phone's GPS location services with the Coast Guard. Once that step is completed, the Coast Guard can access detailed information to narrow a search. "Now we know where you are and we can send our rescue services directly to you," Groll said from Boston.

The system doesn't take the place of a VHF radio, which remains the best way of communicating in an emergency, she said. The system only works if mariners have enabled the location services on their phones, the Coast Guard said. Depending on the cellphone service, i911 can determine locations of distressed mariners from up to 15 to 20 nautical miles (28 to 37 kilometers) offshore.

During the pilot period, more than 38,000 search and rescues across the contiguous United States were analyzed, and 89 per cent took place within 20 nautical miles of shore.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura nursing home staff quarantined after doctor couple tests positive for COVID-19

Over two dozen staff members of a private nursing home here have been quarantined after a doctor couple working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. The test reports came late in the evening on Sat...

42 cases registered, 498 people arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 42 cases were registered in Uttarakhand while 498 people were arrested on Saturday for violating the lockdown norms imposed to prevent coronavirus, said Media Cell, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand. Total 2,842 cases have been re...

T'gana seeks 50 per cent subsidy from Centre on yarn for handloom sector

The Telangana government has sought 50 per cent subsidy on yarn for the textile industry, from the Centre. Besides, it wanted the GST council to consider waiving the tax on handloom products for two years, in order to support the sector dur...

UP govt appoints senior IAS, IPS officials to monitor fight against virus in three districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS and IPS officers to monitor the fight against coronavirus in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, which are among the worst-hit districts in the state. The decision came after a spurt in infection c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020