World Sindhi Congress condemns banning of JSQM-A by Pak govt

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has condemned the banning of the political party Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz - Arisar (JSQM-A) by Pakistani state authorities.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has condemned the banning of the political party Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz - Arisar (JSQM-A) by Pakistani state authorities. In a statement, WSC said, "JSQM-A is a widely respected political organisation that has been raising the voice of Sindhi people through a peaceful political struggle for their historical, political, economic and human rights."

It added, "JSQM-A has always advocated political resistance only by non-violent means. It has been a victim of state aggression as dozens of its members have gone missing." Recently, the Pakistan government decided to formally ban JSQM-S and two other groups -- the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and Sindhudesh Liberation Army (SLA) under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

According to Pakistani media, the intelligence agencies had approached the interior ministry for banning the above-mentioned groups. Intelligence agencies believe that SRA and SLA, both militant groups, are provided political support by the JSQM-A. It is also believed that these groups are also a threat to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects which Pakistan is undertaking with the help and assistance of China.

The WSC said, "The draconian act of banning a peaceful political group exposes the Pakistani state's utter intolerance and disregard for Sindhi people's basic right to the political movement and political expression." "WSC requests all organisations who believe in democratic values and right to freedom of association to condemn and stop this unjust and anti-people measure," it added.

There are several political and armed groups active in Pakistan's Sindh province which demand freedom from Pakistan. They believe that Sindhudesh or Sindh is an independent nation. To silence dissent, a large number of Sindhi political activists and intellectuals have been abducted and killed by Pakistani security forces and spy agencies. A large number of them have fled Pakistan and taken refuge abroad. (ANI)

