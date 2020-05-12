Left Menu
PoK Prime Minister asks PM Imran Khan to attack India with forces

The Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, who is known for his controversial statements on Kashmir, has asked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to attack India with forces.

ANI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 09:04 IST
Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, who is known for his controversial statements on Kashmir, has asked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to attack India with forces. He reacted while speaking to media after visiting villages near the Line of Control (LoC) amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Pakistani forces have made bunkers inside these villages near the LoC and engage in constant ceasefire violations with Indian forces.

Raza Farooq said, "PM Imran Khan must react now and take some strong steps. Only verbal statements will not work. You must move forward and order your forces to attack India." He added, "It is your duty to protect your brothers and sisters. India is giving weather reports on PoK, we should start updating on Delhi".

A few months ago, Raja Farooq also said that the armed struggle (terrorist activities) in Jammu and Kashmir must continue. While speaking at an inaugural ceremony of the "Kashmir Centre" at National Press Club in Mirpur, he said with the current strategy of the Pakistan government, Kashmir won't get independence even in the next 700 years. Since May 5, the Indian Meteorological Department's regional weather centre has started including areas in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan in its weather forecasts, a departure from its earliest forecast.

The development assumes significance as New Delhi has always maintained the position that all of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan, which is an integral and inseparable part of India. (ANI)

