Russian President's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for coronavirus, which has so far infected more than four million people worldwide.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:24 IST
Russian President's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for coronavirus, which has so far infected more than four million people worldwide. "Yes, I am sick and receiving treatment," Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday.

The news agency reported that Peskov is the fourth top-ranking Russian government official to have COVID-19. Peskov said he had seen Russian President Vladimir Putin in person over a month ago, according to TASS news agency.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 30. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, Russia has so far reported 232,243 COVID-19, while the fatalities stand at 2,116.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 4,201,921 while the death toll has risen to 286,835. (ANI)

