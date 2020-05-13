Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales

Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits salesReuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:46 IST
Aston Martin posted a first-quarter pretax loss of 119 million pounds ($146 million) after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the destocking of dealers, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
"COVID-19 and the resulting global economic shutdown has had a material impact on our performance this quarter," said Chief Executive Andy Palmer.
Core retail sales slumped 31% year-on-year, the company said. ($1 = 0.8144 pounds)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aston Martin
- COVID