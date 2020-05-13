5 people killed in gunman attack in Afghanistan's Paktia province

Paktia [Afghanistan], May 13 (Sputnik/ANI): An unidentified assailant opened fire in Gardez, the capital city of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, leaving five people killed, including civilians, Col. Lutfullah Kamran, chief of security at the Paktia police headquarters, told Sputnik on Wednesday. According to Kamran, the gunman opened fire at around 3:30 p.m. (11:00 GMT) in the Khattabi district of Gardez.

Five people were shot dead as a result of the attack, including one police officer, two soldiers and two civilians, he said. No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)