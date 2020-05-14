Left Menu
Development News Edition

China probes new baby milk formula scandal: report

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 11:20 IST
China probes new baby milk formula scandal: report

China appears to have been hit by another baby milk scandal as officials in the southern Hunan province are probing a fake milk formula which resulted in severe health complications in babies. Officials in Yongxing county in Chenzhou are investigating the sale of a protein drink known as Bei An Min allegedly passed off as milk formula at the outlet Love Baby's Workshop, Hong-Kong based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, quoting local media reports.

The parents of five children alerted the county's market supervision authority that their babies developed eczema, a condition that makes your skin red and itchy, had dramatic weight loss and developed a swollen head after having the drink. The children would also slap themselves on the head repeatedly and were all diagnosed with rickets, the report said.

Chinese parents rely mostly on foreign baby milk powder brands following a number of scandals. In 2008, six babies died and 300,000 others were taken ill by baby milk laced with melamine, a toxic chemical used to make plastics. In 2003, in Fuyang, Anhui province, 13 babies died and 171 required medical treatment after being fed substandard milk.

According to Hunan TV, which first reported the latest cases on Monday, parents went to the store to buy an amino acid-based milk powder for their babies who were allergic to regular formula. Shop staff recommended Bei An Min, saying it was the best formula in the store and had been fed to many infants with allergies.

One of the parents, identified as Zhu, said the product was labelled as a protein drink but the shop assistants said that it was just another name for baby milk formula. "When I bought it, no one told me it was just a regular drink. They all said it was milk formula," Zhu was quoted as saying.

Another mother, surnamed Chen, said she became concerned when others noticed her child's swollen forehead, Hunan TV reported. It was not clear how long the babies had been fed the powder but all were underweight, were stunted and had a vitamin D deficiency, the report said.

One mother wrote on news app Toutiao that she fed her baby the powder for six months before a doctor advised her to switch to another brand. "Six months went on, I found my baby didn't grow and couldn't walk at the age of 18 months," she wrote.

"Now I realise that my baby drank fake baby milk formula … I worry that there will be health problems in the future," she said..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles death of migrant workers in Guna accident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered condolences to the families of the eight migrant labourers who died in a container-bus collision in Guna on Thursday. At least 8 migrant labourers died and around 54 received injur...

CGF initiates process for Birmingham 2022 team preparation grant

The Commonwealth Games Federation CGF will send the application form and the self-assessment tool on May 18 to all Commonwealth Games Associates CGA to apply for the Birmingham 2022 Team Preparation Grant. I am delighted to advise we have b...

FOREX-Dollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge

The dollar held gains against major currencies on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation that policymakers will adopt negative interest rates.Among Asian currencies, the Australian dollar fell on da...

Truck bomb in eastern Afghan city kills five, 14 injured

A truck packed with explosives blew up near a court in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Thursday, killing at least five people, two days after gunmen attacked a maternity ward in the capital Kabul, killing women and newborn babies.A car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020