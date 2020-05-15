Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vitality, G2 eke out wins in Road to Rio - Europe playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 05:33 IST
Vitality, G2 eke out wins in Road to Rio - Europe playoffs

Team Vitality and G2 Esports pulled out tight victories Thursday to advance in the lower bracket of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe playoffs. Vitality edged Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1, with all three maps going to overtime. G2 edged Team Heretics 2-1, winning the first and third maps by 16-14 scores and dropping the middle map in overtime.

G2 and Vitality will square off Friday in the third round of the lower bracket, just before FaZe Clan and Astralis meet in the upper-bracket final. The G2-Vitality winner will oppose the FaZe-Astralis loser on Saturday in the lower-bracket final. The winner of that match will meet the upper-bracket winner in the grand final on Sunday.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for North America, South America, Oceania and Asia have concluded. Play in the Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States regions runs through Sunday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The European event began with 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advanced to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the lower bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage. The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500.

On Thursday, Vitality opened with a 19-16 overtime win on Mirage before NiP drew level with a 19-15 decision on Overpass. Vitality led the decisive third map, Inferno, 10-5 at halftime but wound up needing overtime to pull out a 19-17 decision. G2 claimed Nuke 16-14 and led 12-4 on Dust II before Heretics mounted a comeback, taking the second map 19-16 in overtime. G2 fell behind 10-5 on Mirage but rallied for a 16-14 victory.

NiP and Heretics will square off in the fifth-place match on Sunday. The seventh-place match between GODSENT and North is scheduled for Saturday. ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe prize pool, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points:

1. $33,000, 1,600 points 2. $21,500, 1,500 points

3. $14,000, 1,400 points 4. $10,000, 1,300 points

5. $7,500, 1,200 points 6. $6,500, 1,100 points

7. $6,000, 1,000 points 8. $5,000, 900 points

9. $3,250, 800 points -- ENCE 10. $2,500, 700 points -- Copenhagen Flames

11. $2,250, 600 points -- Movistar Riders 12. $1,500, 500 points -- Fnatic

13-14. $1,000, 350 points -- Complexity Gaming, mousesports 15-16. no prize money, 150 points -- c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlier

China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the countrys health commission said. All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.The number of...

'Wild, wild West': Wisconsin reopens for business

As a handful of patrons sat at the bar nursing beers and watching a rerun of a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game on a cloudy Thursday afternoon, Junior Useling prepared for what he hoped would be another busy night at the Patio Bar Grill.It ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUK manufacturers warn of slow recovery from coronavirus httpson.ft.com2WUiS72 BT in talks to se...

Mexico reports record one-day coronavirus surge with 2,409 new cases

Mexicos health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020