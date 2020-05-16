Majority of Americans working outside home concerned about infecting members of household

Around 6 in 10 Americans working outside their homes were concerned about being exposed to coronavirus at work and infecting other members of the household, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll. According to this poll of more than 8,000 adults held in late April and early May, these numbers were higher for some with around 7 in 10 black and Hispanic workers saying they were worried about getting a household member sick if they are exposed at work.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in the US has risen to 1,442,819 while the death toll stands at 87,530. The Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that one in three Americans and over half of those with jobs have continued to leave the house for work at least once a week.

Of those, who are leaving home for work, 8 out of 10 said their employers were doing enough to keep them safe, reported The Washington Post. However, over one-third feared having already been exposed to the virus on the job.

The Washington Post reported that follow-up interviews with poll respondents revealed several concerns - from being worried about using mass transportation to how they will interact with colleagues and clients as the workers now prepare to start leaving their homes. The poll also revealed that 35 percent of people leaving home to go to work reported wearing a mask all the time, 39 percent reported wearing a mask occasionally, and 26 percent never wore one.

More women (4 in 10) reported wearing the mask all the time at work as compared to men (3 in 10). According to the poll, a large majority of Americans (81 percent) believed workers at businesses that are open should be required to wear masks while around 73 percent among those who have been leaving home for work said the same.