Jet from Canadian air force exhibition team crashes -CBC

Jet from Canadian air force exhibition team crashes -CBCReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 18-05-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 01:25 IST
A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds exhibition team crashed shortly following takeoff on Sunday from an airport in Kamloops in the Pacific province of British Columbia after the pilot ejected, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.
The accident happened about 320 km (200 miles) northwest of Vancouver. The pilot's condition was unknown.
