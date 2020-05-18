Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Coronavirus being used by Pakistan as cover for increased human rights abuses'

The coronavirus crisis, sweeping the world has been used by Pakistan as a cover for increased human rights abuses in many forms, says the EU Chronicle.

ANI | Brussels, | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:29 IST
'Coronavirus being used by Pakistan as cover for increased human rights abuses'
Pakistan flag. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus crisis, sweeping the world has been used by Pakistan as a cover for increased human rights abuses in many forms, says the EU Chronicle. "Communities in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan have been specifically affected having been denied access to healthcare and protective equipment, whilst at the same time facing continued oppression," said the news site run by a group of Freelance expat journalists based in Belgium.

"But surprisingly, during this time of the pandemic, it was the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights who was forced to write personally to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to appeal to him to control the hatred and violence spreading across his country - actions specifically targeted at the Ahmadiyya community," it added. With the proposed establishment of Pakistan's National Commission on Religious Minorities came the recommendation to include Ahmadiyya representatives in its membership. This sparked outrage in the country. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, tweeted on 29 April 2020 "Beheading is the only punishment for those who mock Prophet Muhammad."

The Minister was publicly endorsing beheading as an acceptable form of punishment for blasphemers and it was seen as a clear incitement to violence against persons based on their beliefs - "blasphemers" was his direct reference to Ahmadis. Furthermore, on May 6 Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, questioned whether anyone could support Ahmadis and remain loyal to Islam or the State.

It added, "Forced to react to the incitement of violence, on May 8, 2020, the Geneva-based United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, tasked with the protection of religious freedom and religious minorities, sent a letter to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, setting out her concerns regarding the hatred and violence that was being propagated against Ahmadis in Pakistan". The High Commissioner listed the events of concern and highlighted: "The numerous communications of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council in relation to the discriminatory provisions in the Pakistani domestic law and related acts of persecution against the Ahmadiyya community".

She also expressed her regret that Ahmadis had been excluded from the new Commission. Bachelet ended her letter by appealing to Prime Minister Khan to convey a good public message through good leadership regarding the protection for all religious minorities including Ahmadis. The leaked, circulating letter, now applies serious pressure to Prime Minister Khan.

He was forced to retract the inclusion of Ahmadis in the National Commission on Minorities due to an onslaught of criticism not only by extremist Islamist groups, but also by some of his closest allies. Imran Khan remains little more than a puppet Prime Minister. Without doubt, if Imran Khan was capable of showing any 'leadership" he would have insisted on the inclusion of Ahmadis in the National Commission for Minorities and not given in to Pakistan's fundamentalists running the country.

Additionally, he would have immediately suspended State Minister Khan and taken appropriate action to investigate the incitement to hatred and violence under Pakistani Criminal Law and under Parliamentary Disciplinary Procedures. The fact that no action was taken, demonstrates the weakness of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to act in accordance with the High Commissioner for Human Rights' wishes of conveying a good public message on the respect for freedom of religion and protection for all religious minorities, including Ahmadis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As Biden crafts U.S. coronavirus response proposals, Warren has his ear

Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through th...

C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise to 95

With three persons, including two migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Monday, the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 95, officials said. While two cases are reported from Raigarh di...

Israel's outgoing defense minister says Iran starting to withdraw from Syria

Iran has begun withdrawing its forces from Syria, Israels outgoing defense minister said on Monday, without offering any evidence to support his assertion. Naftali Bennett also urged his successor, Benny Gantz, to maintain pressure on Iran,...

Stimulus package is pure 'cheating'; Centre treating states

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday lambasted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like beggars and imposing laughable conditions for increasing borrowing l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020