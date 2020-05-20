Left Menu
U.S. targets Iran's interior minister in latest sanctions -Treasury Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:02 IST
The United States has sanctioned Iran's interior minister in its latest action against Tehran, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury's website on Wednesday.

The fresh round of U.S. sanctions targeted nine individuals, including Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, according to the U.S. Treasury notice. The sanctions also target three entities, including two prisons and a law enforcement group, it said.

