U.S. targets Iran's interior minister in latest sanctions -Treasury Dept

U.S. targets Iran's interior minister in latest sanctions -Treasury DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:02 IST
The United States has sanctioned Iran's interior minister in its latest action against Tehran, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury's website on Wednesday.
The fresh round of U.S. sanctions targeted nine individuals, including Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, according to the U.S. Treasury notice. The sanctions also target three entities, including two prisons and a law enforcement group, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Iran
- Tehran
- US Treasury
ALSO READ
Czechs sign joint 5G security declaration with United States
United States' Khalilzad to meet Taliban in Qatar, visit India, Pakistan
Apple to reopen some stores in United States next week
Iran says United States yet to respond about prisoner swap
UK sent coronavirus tests to United States for processing -minister