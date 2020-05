An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck in the central Mediterranean Sea region early on Thursday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicentre of the quake, about 240 km (149 miles) south-west of Greece's Methoni region, was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=859843.