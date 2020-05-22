Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty via Zoom to U.S. college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will appear by video on Friday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements that are subject to approval by a federal judge in Boston. Sydney fans enjoy live concert at COVID-safe drive-in

Singer-songwriter Casey Donovan performed on stage in Sydney on Thursday in a free concert that treated fans to some of the first live music many had heard in months. But they had to stay in their cars to enjoy it. Drive-in concerts are emerging as a trend that allows performers to connect with fans in real life while maintaining safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Spandau Ballet star helps Singapore quizzer win fight for radio prize

A Singaporean quiz participant has prevailed in a battle with a radio station that denied him a cash prize over his pronunciation of Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley's name, after winning the unlikely support of the celebrity himself. Feeling wronged, Muhammad Shalehan emailed Hadley after being refused the S$10,000 ($7,063) prize on the grounds that he mispronounced the Englishman's name in a competition where contestants must identify celebrities in a sound clip. Dining dummies help cafe-goers keep a fashionable distance in Vilnius

Mannequins dressed in clown hats and couture frocks have taken up seats in restaurants in Lithuania's capital, to coax real customers back after the coronavirus lockdown and help them out with social distancing. Bernie ter Braak said he came up with the idea when he reopened his Cozy restaurant in Vilnius' old town and saw how empty it looked. Actress Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband have agreed to plead guilty to U.S. charges they conspired to fraudulently secure their daughters admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. Loughlin, 55, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements filed in federal court in Boston. Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

The Riviera resort of Cannes should have been playing host to the world's biggest names in film. Instead, with its annual film festival postponed and the red carpet rolled up, locals made do with a drive-in cinema in a beachfront car park. As dusk fell, the audience settled down in their convertible sports cars and family run-arounds, popcorn on the dashboard and children hanging out the windows, to watch Steven Spielberg's 1980s Classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Esports:'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who broke all-time streaming records with his 2017 hit 'Despacito' (slowly), is joining the Formula One fast stream for a virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Miami-based Puerto Rican will line up in Racing Point colours in a field with eight regular F1 drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who will still be a home favourite on simulated streets. Drive-in cinemas, raves and dining behind plastic: the new going out

With lockdown measures more relaxed, social lives are slowly becoming possible. Restaurants, bars, gigs and museums beckon. But as we take our first cautious steps back into the wider world, we are finding it transformed. Gone are restaurants so busy that you have to wait for service or the check. Now, in the coronavirus-era, social distancing has made eating out a very different experience. Rock 'n' roll never dies: One British band jams away in isolation

When the world was told to stay at home to escape the novel coronavirus, one British band had a choice: abandon live music or come together to jam. They chose rock. Below a glass chandelier in a mansion beside the North Sea, the band - called the Sharpville Show - play on drums, guitar, keyboard and double bass as a one-eyed Shih Tzu named Genghis sleeps. Terrier Uggie from 'The Artist' crowned best Cannes movie mutt

Uggie, the Jack Russell whose antics in Oscar-winning film "The Artist" stole viewers' hearts, was crowned Palm Dog of Palm Dogs on Friday, singled out as the best canine winner in the award's 20-year history. "Uggie would be very proud of that," said his trainer Omar von Muller, as he accepted the trophy collar from his home in Los Angeles, flanked by Uggie's body double in the film, Dash.