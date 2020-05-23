Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers introduce H-1B legislation in Congress to give priority to US-educated foreign youths

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 10:40 IST
Lawmakers introduce H-1B legislation in Congress to give priority to US-educated foreign youths
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has for the first time introduced legislation in both the chambers of the US Congress proposing major reforms in the H-1B work visas by giving priority to the best and brightest US-educated foreign youths, a move that could benefit Indian students already in the country. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

On April 1, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the US received nearly 275,000 unique registration requests for the Congressional mandated 85,000 H-1B visas for foreign technology professionals, of which more than 67 percent are from India. As far as the students are concerned, India accounts for the second-largest number of foreign students in the US after China. There are more than 200,000 Indian students in the US. The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act, as introduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate, will require US Citizenship and Immigration Services to prioritize for the first time the annual allocation of H-1B visas.

The new system would ensure that the best and brightest students being educated in the US receive preference for an H-1B visa, including advanced degree holders, those being paid a high wage, and those with valuable skills, proponents of this major legislative reforms said on Friday. In the Senate, it was introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin. In the House of Representatives, it was introduced by Congressmen Bill Pascrell, Paul Gosar, Ro Khanna, Frank Pallone, and Lance Gooden.

The legislation reinstates Congress' original intent in the H-1B and L-1 visa programs by increasing enforcement, modifying wage requirements, and securing protections for both American workers and visa holders, the lawmakers said. The legislation, among other things, explicitly prohibits the replacement of American workers by H-1B or L-1 visa holders, clarifying that working conditions of similarly employed American workers may not be adversely affected by the hiring of an H-1B worker, including H-1B workers who have been placed by another employer at the American worker's worksite. These provisions address the types of abuses that have been well-documented.

Importantly, the legislation proposes increased crackdown on outsourcing companies that import large numbers of H-1B and L-1 workers for temporary training purposes only to send the workers back to their home countries to do the same job. Specifically, the bill would prohibit companies with more than 50 employees, of which at least half are H-1B or L-1 holders, from hiring additional H-1B employees.

The bill gives the US Department of Labor enhanced authority to review, investigate, and audit employer compliance with program requirements, as well as to penalize fraudulent or abusive conduct. It requires the production of extensive statistical data about the H-1B and L-1 programs, including wage data, worker education levels, place of employment, and gender. In addition, the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act encompasses several reforms of the L-1 visa program, including the establishment of a wage floor for L-1 workers; authority for the US Department of Homeland Security to investigate, audit, and enforce compliance with L-1 program requirements; assurance that intra-company transfers occur between legitimate branches of a company and don't involve "shell" facilities; and a change to the definition of "specialized knowledge" to ensure that L-1 visas are reserved only for truly key personnel.

Asserting that Congress created these programs to complement America's high-skilled workforce, not replace it, Grassley said that unfortunately, some companies are trying to exploit the programs by cutting American workers for cheaper labor. "We need programs dedicated to putting American workers first. When skilled foreign workers are needed to meet the demands of our labor market, we must also ensure that visa applicants who honed their skills at American colleges and universities are a priority over the importation of more foreign workers. Our bill takes steps to ensure that the programs work for Americans and skilled foreign workers alike," he said.

Reforming the H-1B and L-1 visa programs is a critical component of fixing the broken immigration system. For years, outsourcing companies have used loopholes in the laws to displace qualified American workers and facilitate the outsourcing of American jobs, Durbin said. This legislation would end these abuses and protect American and foreign workers from exploitation, Durbin said. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said that American immigrants come to this country with some of the most innovative, transformative ideas this world has ever seen.

"If we're going to continue to foster a culture of creativity, we must reform the H-1 and L-1 visa programs to protect all workers from abuses. Immigrants coming here on H-1B visas have made important contributions to Silicon Valley's leadership in the digital revolution. We want to make sure that talent is coming to the US, but we also want to make sure that it's being done with proper compensation," Khanna said. Congressman Pallone said that the US must ensure that qualified American workers have access to job opportunities in this country.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Door still open for Sunwolves; talks on over new TV deal - Rugby Australia

The door was not quite closed on Japans Sunwolves joining an Australian domestic competition involving Super Rugby teams, while negotiations for a new broadcast agreement had been fruitful, Rugby Australia RA said on Saturday. Super Rugby w...

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi condole victims of Amphan, PIA crash

Expressing grief over two recent tragedies- Cyclone Amphan and Pakistani jet crash, lyricist Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi extended condolences to the families of victims. Deeply sad and concerned about the calamity that West Bengal an...

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

With 83 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Indore, the overall COVID-19 case count in the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 2,933, an official said on Saturday. The death toll in the distr...

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

The nationwide lockdown will no longer help India in its fight against COVID-19, and in its place community-driven containment, isolation, and quarantine strategies have to be brought into play, leading virologist Shahid Jameel said. The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020