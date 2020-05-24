Left Menu
Development News Edition

BIG, Complexity win again at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 00:57 IST
BIG, Complexity win again at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

BIG and Complexity Gaming will meet Sunday to decide the Group B winner at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event. Both teams improved to 2-0 on Saturday.

After falling 22-20 to mousesports (0-2) in double-overtime on Nuke, BIG responded with a 16-14 win on Vertigo and a 16-2 thrashing on Dust II. Johannes "tabsen" Wodarz led the way for BIG with 83 kills and a plus-24 differential. Complexity Gaming swept winless MAD Lions (0-2), winning 16-14 on Mirage and 16-9 on Vertigo. Benjamin "blameF" Bremer paced Complexity with 45 kills and a plus-26 differential.

The Group B winner proceeds to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams drop to the lower bracket. MAD Lions will take on mousesports on Sunday to settle third place. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams on June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Group A round-robin play concluded Thursday, followed by Group B (Friday through Sunday), then Group C (May 25-27) and Group D (May 28-30). The playoffs are June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion receives $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

DreamHack Masters Spring Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14 2. Astralis, 2-1, +13

3. Heroic, 1-2, +12 4. North, 1-2, -39

Group B 1. Complexity Gaming, 2-0, +24

1. BIG, 2-0, +21 3. MAD Lions, 0-2, -16

3. mousesports, 0-2, -29 Group C

FaZe Clan, Fnatic, GODSENT, Team Spirit Group D

ENCE, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret dominate OGA Dota PIT event

Team Secret completed their perfect run with a victory over Team Liquid in Saturdays grand final of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Team Secret did not lose a single map en route to ...

Brady, Eli Manning exchange good-natured barbs on Twitter

The Brady-Manning trash talk started a day early on Saturday. Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning launched his first-ever Twitter account, and one of the first comments he got came from Tom Brady, whom Manning beat twice in the ...

Baseball-Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals said on Saturday they have altered plans for a virtual World Series championship ring ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic after players expressed a preference to receive the jewellery in person. The Nationals, who b...

Guidelines issued for opening shopping complexes in Lucknow

The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020