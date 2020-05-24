BIG, Complexity win again at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

BIG and Complexity Gaming will meet Sunday to decide the Group B winner at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event. Both teams improved to 2-0 on Saturday.

After falling 22-20 to mousesports (0-2) in double-overtime on Nuke, BIG responded with a 16-14 win on Vertigo and a 16-2 thrashing on Dust II. Johannes "tabsen" Wodarz led the way for BIG with 83 kills and a plus-24 differential. Complexity Gaming swept winless MAD Lions (0-2), winning 16-14 on Mirage and 16-9 on Vertigo. Benjamin "blameF" Bremer paced Complexity with 45 kills and a plus-26 differential.

The Group B winner proceeds to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams drop to the lower bracket. MAD Lions will take on mousesports on Sunday to settle third place. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams on June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Group A round-robin play concluded Thursday, followed by Group B (Friday through Sunday), then Group C (May 25-27) and Group D (May 28-30). The playoffs are June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion receives $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

DreamHack Masters Spring Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14 2. Astralis, 2-1, +13

3. Heroic, 1-2, +12 4. North, 1-2, -39

Group B 1. Complexity Gaming, 2-0, +24

1. BIG, 2-0, +21 3. MAD Lions, 0-2, -16

3. mousesports, 0-2, -29 Group C

FaZe Clan, Fnatic, GODSENT, Team Spirit Group D

ENCE, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality --Field Level Media