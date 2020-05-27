Left Menu
Pak Army claims to shoot down Indian 'spying quadcopter' along LoC

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Army claimed on Wednesday that it shot down an Indian "spying quadcopter" for allegedly violating the airspace along the Line of Control. The incident happened in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, according to military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He said that the "Indian spying quadcopter" had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan's side of the LoC when it was brought down. India has dismissed previous such claims by the Pakistan Army.

In April, the Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian drone. The ties between the two nations strained following the Balakot strike when the Indian Air Force jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

The ties further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

