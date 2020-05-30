Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka fears second wave of coronavirus after thousands gather to pay tribute to Tamil leader

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:17 IST
Lanka fears second wave of coronavirus after thousands gather to pay tribute to Tamil leader

A prominent doctors' body in Sri Lanka warned of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country after thousands of people defying social distancing rules gathered to pay tributes to a prominent Tamil minister, who died earlier this week. Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) leader Arumugam Thondaman, who represented Tamils of Indian origin, passed away on Tuesday and is due to be cremated on Sunday in the central hilly Nuwara Eliya district.

Tens of thousands of his supporters gathered to pay respects to Thondaman, defying all quarantine regulations put in place to curb the pandemic. In a statement on Saturday, the doctors' body warned that gatherings at the politician's funeral could trigger the second wave of coronavirus infection.

Thondaman's body was taken to the national parliament on Thursday for a lie-in-state and for public viewing at his Ceylon Workers' Congress party head office in Colombo before it was airlifted to his home district of Nuwara Eliya. The doctors expressed their "displeasure" over the public funeral of Thondaman at a time when health authorities had asked people to restrict funerals to the closest family.

The country will impose a nation-wide curfew tomorrow. The government already declared curfew in Nuwara Eliya district on Saturday ahead of the funeral. The island nation has reported a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, mainly among those who were recently repatriated from overseas.

The country has recorded 1,559 infections as of Saturday with 10 deaths. Over 750 of the COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Only this week the government formally ended the lockdown imposed since March 20 by lifting daytime curfew in the capital district of Colombo..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Chief Secy shares plans to contain COVID-19, boost rural economy

Special attention would be given to contact tracing and patient care management, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Saturday, claming that no traces of community transmission has been found for COVID-19 in the state. All ...

La Liga clubs to resume full training next week

La Liga have confirmed players will be allowed to return to full training on Monday, giving them 10 days to work together before the season restarts in Spain on June 11. This is the final phase of La Ligas staggered training programme as te...

Tokyo metropolitan government unveils robots for use in hotels in fight against Covid-19

Robots are becoming vital in helping Japan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled robots that will be used in two hotels accommodating patients infected with the novel coronavirus...

Mercury in check with scattered showers; 13 killed in UP in rain-related incidents

There was relief for people from scorching heat as showers in several states in the north and west kept the mercury below normal levels on Saturday, but 13 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents. According to the In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020