LDLC bench Logan, Gringo

LDLC benched Logan "LOGAN" Corti and Kilian "Gringo" Garcia from their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the French organization announced. LDLC did not announce a public reason for the benching of the two players, however French coverage site VaKarM previously reported that Alexandre "bodyy" Pianaro and Aurelien "afroo" Drapier will be added to the roster.

LDLC have been in a tailspin of late, finishing in 13-16th place in Hellcase Cup 8, a 5-6th slot in SECTOR: MOSTBET Season 3 and a 3-4th place effort in the French ESL Championnat National. LDLC's current roster consists of Christophe "SIXER" Xia, Ali "hAdji" Hainouss, Lambert "Lambert" Prigent, Steeve "Ozstrik3r" Flavigni (coach), Logan and Gringo.

--Field Level Media