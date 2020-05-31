Left Menu
Team Spirit take 2nd at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 00:51 IST
Team Spirit rebounded from dropping a 16-12 decision on Train with a 16-7 win on Nuke and a 16-9 triumph on Inferno. Image Credit: Flickr

Team Spirit secured a second-place finish in Group C with a 2-1 victory over GODSENT on Saturday at the DreamHack Masters' Spring - Europe event. Team Spirit (2-1) answered a 2-1 setback to first-place FaZe Clan on Tuesday with a spirited effort versus winless GODSENT (0-3). Team Spirit rebounded from dropping a 16-12 decision on Train with a 16-7 win on Nuke and a 16-9 triumph on Inferno.

Nikolay "mir" Bityukov recorded 72 kills and a plus-21 differential to pace Team Spirit, who will face off against MAD Lions on June 8 in a first-round match in the lower bracket. Also on Saturday, Ninjas in Pyjamas punched their ticket to the playoffs following a 2-0 victory over ENCE in a Group D match. NiP posted a 16-11 win on Train and a 19-17 victory on Inferno.

Tim "nawwk" Jonasson recorded 59 kills and a plus-26 differential for Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-2), who will take on Astralis on June 9 in a first-round match in the lower bracket. ENCE (1-2) and GODSENT were officially eliminated with Saturday's losses.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters' Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Each group played a round-robin of best-of-three matches.

The playoffs are scheduled for June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points. DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe standings, with the win-loss record and point differential:

Group A 1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14

2. Astralis, 2-1, +13 3. Heroic, 1-2, +12

4. North, 1-2, -39 Group B

1. BIG, 3-0, +27 2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, +18

3. MAD Lions, 1-2, +1 4. mouse ports, 0-3, -46

Group C 1. FaZe Clan, 3-0, +13

2. Team Spirit, 2-1, +30 3. Fnatic, 1-2, -9

4. GODSENT, 0-3, -34 Group D

1. Natus Vincere, 2-1, +5 2. Team Vitality, 2-1, +37

3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2, -24 4. ENCE, 1-2, -18

--Field Level Media

