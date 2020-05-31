George Floyd protests: 27 people arrested in US city of Seattle

At least 27 people were arrested on Saturday night in protests over the death of an unarmed black man in Seattle city of Washington, CNN reported citing police. Police department chief Carmen Best said that the people were arrest for offences varied from assault to arson, destruction, and looting.

"The priority is protecting life and ending the destruction. At this moment we know multiple officers and civilians have been injured," she said. Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over George Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota. Minnesota police have also made dozens of arrests in the Minneapolis area.

At least 25 cities across 16 states have imposed curfews due to the raging unrest. The 46-year-old's death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

A bystander video recording showed a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death Floyd has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Despite the action against police officers, protests continue to rage across the country.

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that if the unrest continues in US cities, then the federal government would step in and the military would be used. Speaking at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Trump said the death of Floyd was a "grave tragedy" but warned against surrendering to hostility. (ANI)