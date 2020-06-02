Left Menu
Stitch Fix to lay off about 1,400 employees in California - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 05:35 IST
Stitch Fix to lay off about 1,400 employees in California - WSJ

Apparel seller Stitch Fix Inc, which uses algorithms and experts to ship personalized clothing selections to clients, plans to cut up to 1,400 jobs in California, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Most of the layoffs will happen in September and the employees will have the option to relocate and remain with the company, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/stitch-fix-to-lay-off-about-1-400-employees-in-california-11591053525?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2.

However, the online retailer will be hiring about 2,000 stylists in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Austin, and Texas until next year, the report added. Stitch Fix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

