Sentinels sign dapr to complete Valorant team

Sentinels rounded out their roster for the start of Valorant esports, signing Michael "dapr" Gulino on Monday. The team made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "Launching with a full squad. Introducing: @daprcs."

dapr, a 21-year-old from the United States, previously was a rifler in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, most recently for Bad New Bears. He previously competed for Team Singularity, Swole Patrol, and eUnited, among other squads. He rounds out a roster that includes Jay "Sinatraa" Won, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, Hunter "SicK" Mims, and Jared "Zombs" Gitlin.

Sinatraa was selected the 2019 Overwatch League's Most Valuable Player after leading the San Francisco Shock to the championship. The 20-year-old from Shoreline, Wash., had been with the Shock since September 2017 after a stretch with Selfless Gaming. Zombs, 21, previously played for Sentinels' Apex Legends team.

ShahZaM, 26, was a CS: GO player for OpTic Gaming, Echo Fox, Team SoloMid, and Complexity Gaming, among other teams. SicK, 21, competed in CS: GO pro for SoloMid, Rogue, Complexity, and Chaos Esports Club.

Valorant, Riot Games' new first-person shooter title that had been in closed beta since April 7, will be released officially on Tuesday.