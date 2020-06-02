Left Menu
PIA plane crash: Teenage girl wounded on ground dies in hospital

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:39 IST
A 13-year-old girl, who was critically wounded on the ground when a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed in a crowded neighborhood here, has succumbed to her burn injuries, taking the death toll in the accident to 98, according to a media report on Tuesday. The PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed in Karachi on May 22 with 99 people on board. Ninety-seven passengers and crew of the aircraft were killed when the plane crashed into houses in Model Colony's Jinnah Garden area. Two persons on board survived miraculously. Naheeda Khaskheli on Monday became the first casualty on the ground, Dawn newspaper reported. Naheeda worked as a domestic house help along with her two sisters — 20-year-old Aziza and 18-year-old Mahira in Model Colony. They were busy doing their regular duties of cleaning a house when the airliner crashed, leaving the girls badly injured.

Aziza and Mahira suffered over 70 percent burns. Naheeda suffered 59 percent burns. All three girls had been under treatment at the burns ward of Karachi's Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Meanwhile, a team of Airbus experts probing the May 22 plane crash returned to France on Monday.

They took with them the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the crashed A320 aircraft to France, where the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) will begin decoding them on Tuesday. The French officials will open and download information from the FDR and CVR if the recording chips are intact inside their crash-resistant shells.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Monday that bodies of 87 victims had been identified and handed over to their relatives.

