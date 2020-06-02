US violence: 79 cases of property damage in stores run by Korean Americans

US violence: 79 cases of property damage in stores run by Korean AmericansPTI | Seoul | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:12 IST
South Korea's Foreign Ministry says it has far confirmed 79 cases of property damage at stores run by Korean Americans amid U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd
The ministry, which held a teleconferencing meeting with diplomats based in the United States to review the demonstrations' impact on Korean Americans and South Korean citizens, said Tuesday it has yet to confirm any injuries or deaths
The ministry says 50 cases of property damage were reported from Philadelphia, 10 from Minneapolis, five form Raleigh and four from Atlanta.
