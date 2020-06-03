Giants Gaming acquire x6tence

Giants Gaming Esports, the parent company of Vodafone Giants, have acquired Spanish esports team x6tence, the company announced Tuesday on Twitter. More details about the brand's future "will be revealed in the upcoming weeks," Giants Gaming said.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced. Giants Gaming garnered $3.3 million in funding from Spanish businessman Jose Antonio Sanchez Cozar in May, and they have recently added several sponsorship deals. "Giants Gaming has been consolidating an unprecedented market leadership position in recent years, and we believe that it is time to make a change of pace and go a step further," Giants Gaming CEO Jose Ramon Diaz said in a statement translated from Spanish. "With the acquisition of the x6tence brand and its incorporation into the project, we kick off a new stage of hope where we will work like never before to reformulate the rules of esports."

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster currently includes: "Jonathan "JonY BoY" Munoz, Nicolas "NikoM" Miozzi, Tomas "tomi" Guardia, Matias "tutehen" Canale and Moris "OMG" Cid.