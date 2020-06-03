Isurus add caike to replace L!nkz^

Argentine Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team Isurus parted ways Tuesday with Jose "L!nKz^" Patricio Ortega and replaced him with Caike "caike" Costa. The team tweeted that L!nKz^ "stepped aside for personal reasons," adding in a message to him, "Thanks for everything and good luck in your future."

Hours later, Isurus tweeted a welcome message to caike, a 25-year-old Brazilian. caike joins four Isurus players from Argentina: Nicolas "Noktse" Davila, Roberto "reversive" Themtham, Gabriel "1962" Sinopoli and Marcos "decov9jse" Amato. The team is coached by Argentina's Rodrigo "pino" Manarino.

caike most recently played for Brazil's Paqueta Esports Club after stints with the New England Whalers, Team One and FURIA Esports, among other teams. L!nKz^, a 26-year-old Chilean, spent just four months with Isurus. His prior teams include Rejected, Malvinas Gaming and Andes eSports.

Isurus' most recent event was the ESL One: Road to Rio -- South America, where the club came in second place out of four teams in late April. Last year, Isurus tied for ninth in the ESL Pro League Season 9 -- Americas, then tied for 11th in the subsequent Season 10. --Field Level Media