Senior Libyan official arrives in Moscow for talks - RIA

Senior Libyan official arrives in Moscow for talks - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:11 IST
Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg of Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) arrived in Moscow for talks on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has been waging an offensive since April 2019 to seize the capital Tripoli, the seat of the GNA.
Libya's warring parties have agreed to restart ceasefire talks, the United Nations mission to the country said late on Monday.
