Deep-seated grievances in US must be addressed: UN over George Floyd's death

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday called on the US administration to condemn racism unequivocally and truly address inequalities. "At all times, but especially during a crisis, a country needs its leaders to condemn racism unequivocally; for them to reflect on what has driven people to boiling point; to listen and learn, and to take actions that truly tackle inequalities," Bachelet said in a statement.

"In addition, there must be a profound examination of a wide range of issues, including socio-economic factors and deep-seated discrimination," Bachelet added. This statement comes at the backdrop of countrywide protests in the United States over African American man George Floyd's death.

Bachelet said that there is need for a profound examination of socioeconomic factors and discrimination in the US society, as well as far-reaching reforms and inclusive dialogue to break the cycle for unlawful killings by police and racial bias. People, taking part in nationwide demonstrations, should express their demands peacefully, Bachelet said.

"As I have said before, violence, looting and the destruction of property and neighbourhoods won't solve the problem of police brutality and entrenched discrimination," she said. Bachelet also urged for an independent and transparent investigation into all incidents that have led to death or injury among both law enforcement officers and protesters.

Numerous US cities have seen protests erupt over the killing of George Floyd who died shortly after a white police officer pressed on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was already handcuffed and laying on his stomach. (ANI)