Swiss say ready to help U.S., Iran with more releases

Swiss say ready to help U.S., Iran with more releasesReuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-06-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 02:03 IST
Switzerland confirmed its role on Thursday in the "humanitarian gesture" that led to the release of two detainees, American Michael White and Iranian Majid Taheri, saying it stood ready for "further facilitation" as a neutral intermediary.
White, a U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed on Thursday and was on his way back home, his family and President Donald Trump said, while the Iranian-American physician will be allowed to visit Iran, his lawyer said. In a statement, the Swiss foreign ministry said: "Switzerland confirms its role in the humanitarian gesture that took place today and led to the release of Mr. Michael Ray White and Mr. Majid Taheri. ... Our country stands ready for further facilitation, in accordance with its long-lasting tradition of good offices."
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Donald Trump
- Iranian
- American
- US Navy
ALSO READ
Switzerland to donate CHF 879M to banks to help fight poverty, COVID crisis
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to COVID 19 restrictions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in "good mood" over border row with China: US President Donald Trump.
PM Modi speaks to US Prez Donald Trump on COVID-19, other issues
China's foreign ministry rejects US President Donald Trump's mediation offer to end border tensions with India.