Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss say ready to help U.S., Iran with more releases

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-06-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 02:03 IST
Swiss say ready to help U.S., Iran with more releases
Image Credit: Freepik

Switzerland confirmed its role on Thursday in the "humanitarian gesture" that led to the release of two detainees, American Michael White and Iranian Majid Taheri, saying it stood ready for "further facilitation" as a neutral intermediary.

White, a U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed on Thursday and was on his way back home, his family and President Donald Trump said, while the Iranian-American physician will be allowed to visit Iran, his lawyer said. In a statement, the Swiss foreign ministry said: "Switzerland confirms its role in the humanitarian gesture that took place today and led to the release of Mr. Michael Ray White and Mr. Majid Taheri. ... Our country stands ready for further facilitation, in accordance with its long-lasting tradition of good offices."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not right to do politics over COVID-19 situation: Vardhan on AAP's allegation on RML Hospital

It is not right to do politics over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi as it weakens the fight against the disease, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, a day after the AAP claimed that the Centre-run RML Hospital here was giv...

Bernard Madoff fails to win compassionate release from prison

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Bernard Madoffs request to be released early from prison because he was dying of kidney failure, saying the swindler has never fully accepted responsibility for his massive, decades-long Ponzi scheme. Ci...

INSIGHT-U.S. schools lay off hundreds of thousands, setting up lasting harm to kids

Late last month, San Diego high school teacher Jessica Macias put aside her worries about her future, psyched herself up and launched into an enthusiastic lesson via video feed to her class on the theory of knowledge.Macias, a 26-year-old E...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine articleThree of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020