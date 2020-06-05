Former Defiant tank Gods officially retires

Daniel "Gods" Graeser took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he's retiring from professional Overwatch. The tank player and former Team United States DPS player hadn't played since leaving the Toronto Defiant in October.

"I've had some really amazing experiences over the years and I'm ready to transition my skills into a career in esports," Gods wrote on Twitter. Gods signed with Toronto in May 2019 after competing in the Contenders scene after previous experience with Cloud9, NRG Esports and Gladiators Legion. He transitioned to the flex tank role after building a reputation for his DPS play using heroes including Tracer, Widowmaker and Genji. Gods was part of the 2016 Team USA side that lost in the quarterfinals of the Overwatch World Cup.

Gods joined the Defiant along with Normunds "sharyk" Faterins from the Montreal Rebellion, Toronto's developmental team. However, Toronto finished tied for 17th at 8-20 in the Overwatch League last year, failing to reach the playoffs. --Field Level Media