Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweetReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:57 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc to be broken up.
"Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" Musk tweeted two days after saying he was taking a break from the social networking service. Musk does not have the legal authority to break up Amazon. Musk's tweets were prompted by an author who said on Twitter his book on the novel coronavirus pandemic was pulled from Amazon.
