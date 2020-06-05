Left Menu
7 children drown while swimming in Indus River in Pak's Sindh province

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:11 IST
Seven children, including three girls, drowned on Friday while swimming in the Indus River in Pakistan's Sindh province, police said. The incident took place in Thatta district's Jhirk area. The children, aged between four and 13, had come with their families to attend a wedding in Daim Marri village.

They had gone for swimming in the river when the incident took place, police said. "Apparently they died after while trying to rescue one other," a district health official said.

