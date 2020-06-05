Left Menu
Development News Edition

US airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:28 IST
US airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

US forces carried out two sets of airstrikes against the Taliban, in western and southern Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Friday. Elsewhere in the south, the Taliban set off a roadside bomb and ambushed a police convoy, killing 10 Afghan policemen. The US strikes against the Taliban were the first following a brief cease-fire declared by the insurgents for a major Muslim holiday last month.

A US military spokesman, Colonel Sonny Leggett, said one set of airstrikes took place on Friday afternoon in western Farah province, targeting 25 Taliban fighters who were attacking Afghan forces. Hours earlier, on Thursday night, the US air forces struck an unknown number of Taliban in southern Kandahar province, he said. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban. Since the signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement at the end of February, US forces have only once before announced a strike against the Taliban, in defense of Afghan forces. Leggett did not elaborate on the latest airstrikes or their targets.

However, an Afghan government official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said three senior Taliban commanders and at least 13 other fighters were killed in the Farah airstrikes. Meanwhile, Afghan officials in southern Zabul province said the Taliban there ambushed an Afghan police convoy after setting off a roadside bomb on Friday, killing 10 policemen.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the explosion destroyed several police vehicles. A subsequent shootout also killed four Taliban fighters, he said. The Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. Since the cease-fire ended, the insurgents have claimed only one attack.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Ryan donates $500K to Atlanta's black community

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is donating 500,000 toward helping the black community in Atlanta. Ryan, who is preparing for his 13th season with the team, said he can no longer stand on the sidelines as people of color endure social injusti...

"Your Pain Is My Pain": global anti-racism protests rage

Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations. Floyd...

Protests against police violence sweep across small-town America

Before sundown on Thursday around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, Illinois, past Bobs Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Caseys General Store holding homemade signs and chanting black lives matter.N...

Noida: Online link to report issues of containment zones, health, sanitisation

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now online report grievances related to containment zones, sanitisation and other health issues for their speedy redressal, officials said on Friday. The public health grievance redressal system laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020