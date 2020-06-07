Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police arrest cyclist who confronted youngsters posting U.S. racial injustice flyers

A cyclist whose videotaped confrontation with three youngsters posting flyers protesting racial injustice on a nature trail outside Washington drew widespread attention has been arrested and charged, police said late Friday. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police said Anthony Brennan III, 60, was charged with three counts of second degree assault over the incident in which a beefy, sunglasses-sporting cyclist appears to loom over a young woman as someone off-camera yells, "Do not touch her! Do not touch her!" Washington Mayor Bowser, 'unbought and unbossed,' challenges Trump

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House. Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of America's 100 largest cities, on Friday declared a small but symbolic patch of the U.S. capital - a section of 16th Street bounded by a church on one side and Lafayette Square opposite the White House on the other - "Black Lives Matter Plaza." U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,891,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,034 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,128 to 109,192. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on June 5 versus its previous report released on Friday which reflected figures from Thursday. (https://bit.ly/2zcg3qg) Buffalo police arraigned for felony assault, elderly protestor still critical

Two Buffalo police officers were arraigned on Saturday on felony assault charges after a viral video showed them shoving an elderly protestor who remains critically injured after falling at a march against racism. Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were part of a unit in tactical gear enforcing an 8 p.m. curfew on Thursday during the protest involving long-time community activist Martin Gugino, 75, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement. 'We can't take much more': Protests swell in Washington and other cities

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an end to racism and brutality by U.S. law enforcement as protests over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police entered a 12th day. The protest in the nation's capital was shaping up as the largest of the marches seen this week in cities and smaller towns nationwide, as well as in countries around the world. It coincided with a second memorial service for George Floyd, 46, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Senior Trump aide apologizes for promoting racially-charged video

A senior aide to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday apologized for promoting a racially-charged video on her Twitter feed. Mercedes Schlapp, a senior Trump national spokeswoman, said she "deeply apologized" for retweeting a video of a chainsaw wielding man in Texas shouting at anti-racist protesters, in which he used a racial slur. Protests against police violence sweep across small-town America

Before sundown on Thursday around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, Illinois, past Bob's Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Casey's General Store holding homemade signs and chanting "black lives matter." Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. Oil workers, Louisiana island residents flee ahead of Storm Cristobal

Tropical Storm Cristobal moved through the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Saturday carrying strong winds and heavy rains that prompted the evacuation of a coastal Louisiana community and dozens of offshore oil platforms. Cristobal, packing winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km), is expected to strengthen somewhat before making landfall late Sunday along the Louisiana coast, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry: "Defund the police." The movement predates the current protests and is driven both by anger at the militarized posture of many U.S. police departments and by the recognition they are being called on to confront social ills including addiction, mental illness and homelessness that, advocates say, could be better addressed by spending on social services and rethinking what behaviors should be considered crimes. 'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to children

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the time it took George Floyd, an unarmed black man, to die at the hands of Minneapolis police - cable TV kids channel Nickelodeon's screen went black on Tuesday to sounds of inhaling and exhaling, as white text flashed "I can't breathe." The Pokemon Company pledged $100,000 in support for Black Lives Matter. "Sesame Street" co-hosted a televised town hall meeting with CNN on Saturday morning.