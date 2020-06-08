Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:12 IST
Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's Huawei Technologies has launched a British advertising blitz to highlight its role in building the country's broadband and mobile networks ahead of a UK security review that could see further restrictions on its activities. Vice President Victor Zhang said Huawei had been in Britain for 20 years, during which time it had helped build the 3G and 4G mobile networks, and was committed to continuing to develop the connectivity the country needs.

"As a private company, 100% owned by employees, our priority has been to help mobile and broadband companies build a better connected UK," he said on Monday. "Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation, and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks."

The ads will run in national newspapers, business publications, and online for three to four weeks. Britain designated Huawei a "high-risk vendor" in January, capping its 5G involvement at 35% and excluding it from the data-heavy core of the network.

But pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the United States and lawmakers in his own party has continued unabated. They say Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations. The United States has tightened sanctions on Huawei, limiting its ability to produce the microchips needed for its equipment.

British security officials are examining the impact of the new sanctions, and newspaper reports say they could recommend Huawei's involvement is reduced to zero over time. Zhang said he strongly opposed the U.S. move, adding that the decision would damage the semiconductor industry's global supply chain.

"We are working closely with our partners and supplier to take a full and comprehensive examination of these new laws, and will discuss with customers and the government the next steps," he told reporters.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair believes Britains courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael OLeary told Reuters on Monday.OLeary said legal...

Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police

In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. Lau...

Bedia to stay at FC Goa for 2 more years

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Monday announced that Spaniard Edu Bedia has signed a new deal with the club, which will keep him here till 2022. Bedia was roped in at the start of the 201718 ISL season from Real Zaragoza, and ha...

Restaurants open in Delhi, but footfall still low

No entry without a mask, following of social-distancing norms, safety screen guards and disposable menu cards were among the key features as restaurants reopened in the national capital after a two-month gap, but the footfall was considerab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020