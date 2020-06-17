PM Modi, Trudeau discuss possiblities of international collaboration to address health, economic crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Tuesday discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the ongoing health and economic crisis. During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders updated each other about the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

"Prime Minister spoke on phone today with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. The leaders updated each other about the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries, and also discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the health and economic crisis," the statement read. The two leaders agreed that the India-Canada partnership can help in advancing in humanitarian values in the global discourse in the post-COVID-19 world.

The leaders emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions including the World Health Organisation, and agreed to work closely together at various international fora, on health, social, economic and political issues. Prime Minister Modi warmly appreciated the assistance extended by Canadian authorities in recent days to the Indian citizens in Canada, and for facilitating their repatriation to India. Prime Minister Trudeau also expressed his happiness at the facilitation offered for the return of Canadian citizens from India.

The two leaders agreed to continue their mutual consultations in the coming days. They agreed that as large economies wedded to democratic values, India and Canada have a natural convergence on many global issues, the statement read. (ANI)