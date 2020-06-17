COVID-19: Dubai announces resumption of economic and recreational activities

Dubai has announced the resumption of a new set of economic activities and services from Thursday even as stringent precautionary measures will continue to be enforced in public areas based on guidelines issued by local and federal authorities to stem the spread of COVID-19. The announcement is part of the gradual reopening of economic activities and return to normalcy in the emirate. "Services and activities that will be resumed include public libraries; private museums and art galleries; home services such as those providing healthcare services to elderly people and people of determination; home beauty services, and elective surgical procedures lasting more than two and a half hours," an official statement released here said.

Other activities and facilities that have been permitted to resume include outdoor tourism and fitness activities such as camping, swimming pools, fitness centres, water sports, water parks, interactive water activities, 3D and 4D cinema halls and children's sports and play areas at public parks and beaches. According to the announcement, people over the age of 60 and children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit malls and other public places while strictly following precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, maintaining a distance of two metres from others and avoiding crowded areas.